Rodgers misses practice Wednesday, Zimmer expects to see him Sunday

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 12, 2018 12:37 pm

Despite his heroic comeback in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, it’s unclear whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be under center on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Wednesday, Rodgers did not practice. Instead he worked with players rehabbing, which also included receiver Davante Adams.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not shy about the fact his team will be preparing for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. On a conference call with the Green Bay media, to questions about Rodgers’ status he responded, “He walks on water so I’m sure he’s gonna play.”

Rodgers has not seen the Vikings since suffering a collar bone injury in Week 5 last season that knocked him out for the majority of the year.

