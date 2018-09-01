LISTEN NOW

Terence Newman announces retirement, will join Vikings’ coaching staff

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 1, 2018 3:19 pm

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that cornerback Terence Newman will retire from the NFL and join the team’s coaching staff, effective immediately. His exact role is not yet announced.

Newman, who played for Mike Zimmer for three different teams (Dallas from 2003-06, Cincinnati from 2012-13 and Minnesota from 2015 on) has appeared in 221 career games with 205 starts in his 15-year career.

So could Newman come out of retirement this season if the Vikings need him? The answer is no.

Newman long has been a mentor to young cornerbacks such as Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and most recently Mike Hughes.

