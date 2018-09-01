Terence Newman announces retirement, will join Vikings’ coaching staff

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that cornerback Terence Newman will retire from the NFL and join the team’s coaching staff, effective immediately. His exact role is not yet announced.

Newman, who played for Mike Zimmer for three different teams (Dallas from 2003-06, Cincinnati from 2012-13 and Minnesota from 2015 on) has appeared in 221 career games with 205 starts in his 15-year career.

So could Newman come out of retirement this season if the Vikings need him? The answer is no.

By rule, Terence Newman can join the #Vikings coaching staff immediately, but he cannot come back to play. After 17 NFL seasons, he's done at age 39. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2018

Newman long has been a mentor to young cornerbacks such as Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander and most recently Mike Hughes.