Have Vikings picked their starting center for Week 1? It appears that’s the case

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Monday that Danny Isidora has impressed since recently being shifted from guard to center. “I think that might be a natural position for him,” Zimmer said.

On Tuesday, evidence surfaced that Zimmer wasn’t kidding and that Isidora might have proven to be a quick enough study that he will start Sunday at center in the regular-season opener against San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Former NFL offensive lineman and television analyst Brian Baldinger tweeted this out about Isidora.

.@vikings will start Danny Isidora at center this week making his 2nd NFL start; his first at center. It’s not “a can of corn” going into the pivot for the first time. Snaps can be an issue. I wish #63 well. #BaldyBreakdowns — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 4, 2018

That doesn’t read like a maybe on Isidora snapping the ball to Kirk Cousins in the quarterback’s first regular-season game with the Vikings.

Starter Pat Elflein, who missed all of the preseason after undergoing offseason surgery on his shoulder and ankle, has been activated from the physically unable to perform list but is unlikely to be ready for Week 1. Brett Jones, who was acquired from the New York Giants last week, was listed as Elflein’s backup at center on the Vikings’ opening week depth chart, and Isidora was listed as the backup to Mike Remmers at right guard.

The Vikings’ preference might be to have Jones at left guard and Isidora at center. The Vikings’ other option would be starting Tom Compton at left guard with Jones in the middle, but Compton, entering his seventh NFL season, was signed to serve as a backup and the Vikings might prefer to keep him in that role.

The Vikings had Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday to get ready for the 49ers. Zimmer certainly will be asked about Baldinger’s tweet and it’s just as likely he won’t provide an answer.

Nonetheless, Baldinger tweeted the information as if the decision has been made.

UPDATE:

On Wednesday, Cousins said he was working with Jones in morning walk-through.

“It’s not ideal but it is what it is,” Cousins said. “We’re not going to dwell on what we can’t control. We’re going to focus on what we have and making the best out of it and I’m excited to build a rapport with Jones and the rest of the O-line so that hopefully we can develop a continuity as the season goes on.”