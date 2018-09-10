LISTEN NOW

Vikings place Collins on IR, sign guard Witzmann

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler September 10, 2018 2:56 pm

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have signed journeyman guard Bryan Witzmann and placed tackle Aviante Collins on injured reserve.

Witzmann started 13 games at left guard for the Chiefs last season. He gave up four sacks, five QB hits and 27 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2017 season marked his first significant playing time. He had previously spent time with Houston, New Orleans and Dallas.

The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Witzmann will serve as depth on the Vikings’ offensive line.

