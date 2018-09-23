Vikings post historic lack of rushing attack in upset loss

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 13-3 season in 2017, the fewest number of rushing yards they had in a regular season game was 87. On Sunday in a shocking 27-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Vikings picked up just 14 yards on the ground.

“We have to be better when we get the ball, I have to be better,” running back Latavius Murray said. “Collectively we have to be better on the ground. We get behind when we’re not able to do things as an offense.”

The Vikings’ rushing total is the lowest since a 15-13 loss on October 28, 1996 against the Chicago Bears when they gained 11 yards on 14 carries. According to Elias, the six attempts tie the fewest attempts in a single game in NFL history.

The running woes have plagued the Vikings in all three of their games to open the season. Through two weeks they ranked 22nd in both total yards on the ground and yards per carry.

“It was just one of those games where it’s hard to get things rolling and there’s not an excuse for it,” fullback CJ Ham said. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that we shouldn’t done this or done that. It was just one of those games…we know what it feels like and we’ve got to get better.”

Falling behind early took the wind out of the Vikings’ sails offensively and gave them little opportunity to run the ball. The Bills scored 17 points in less than 10 minutes to start the game. In the first quarter, the Vikings gained 13 yards on three carries and only ran three times during the rest of the game.

“We knew what it would take to try to win this football game and one of them was to try to take the crowd out of it by having early success,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “That was critical for us.”

A key part of the Vikings’ offensive attack is the ability to use play-action, which was largely taken away by the early deficit.

”Once we got down early they could tee off on the passer when they know we gotta throw the ball and we can’t run the ball,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “We have to be able to run the ball early in a football game, that starts with receivers too blocking and getting those guys free.”