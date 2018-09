The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday they have waived wide receiver Stacy Coley.

The team officially announced the signing of kicker Dan Bailey, who will take the place of Daniel Carlson. The Vikings’ rookie kicker was waived Monday after missing three kicks against the Packers.

The Vikings added receiver Aldrick Robinson on Monday as well.

Coley played in four games since being drafted in the seventh round in 2017 and did not register a catch.