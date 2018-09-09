Vikings WR Diggs: Offense still has ‘a lot of growing to do’

The Minnesota Vikings’ offense had its ups and downs during Sunday’s 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

One of the biggest ups was the connection between Kirk Cousins and his top three receiving targets, Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. Between the three, Cousins completed 10 of 20 passes in their direction for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite a solid performance by the Vikings’ star receivers, Stefon Diggs said there is a ways to go.

”We’ve got a lot of growing to do,” Diggs said. “We got the win, it’s always hard to get. You’ve got to be thankful for the wins you do get…we can only grow from this. You see the mistakes that you made and the things you could do better, so it’s a work in progress.”

Overall Cousins walked away from his first game in purple with 244 yards and a 95.1 quarterback rating. His two most impressive throws of the day were his touchdowns to Diggs and Rudolph.

“Cousins threw it in a place where only I could catch it,” Rudolph said. “That is the trust we have built with all the reps throughout OTAs, minicamp, training camp and the preseason. Over my time here, that has been my responsibility: When we get in the red zone, the windows are tighter. My frame allows balls to be thrown a little higher. Kirk Cousins threw it in a perfect spot and I made a play on it.”

The Vikings’ offense did run into bumps in the road. Cousins was sacked three times and they had back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, which took very little time off the clock and allowed the 49ers a chance to stay in the game.

Head coach Mike Zimmer acknowledge some issues with the offensive line.

”We have to get better there,” Zimmer said, “But for a center to come in 10 days ago and start, I thought that was pretty impressive. There’s some things we have to get better at, we’re going to clean it up. We’re going to continue to get better there.”