Xavier Rhodes questionable vs. 49ers with hamstring injury

The Minnesota Vikings’ defensive backfield could be shorthanded when they match up against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener on Sunday afternoon.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is listed as questionable with a hamstring issue and Mackensie Alexander is doubtful with an ankle injury.

If Rhodes is in the lineup, rookie Mike Hughes will most likely get the start at nickel corner. If Minnesota’s shutdown corner can’t go, the Vikings may have to call upon veteran Marcus Sherels or rookie Holton Hill to fill a role against the 49ers.

As expected, center Pat Elflein will not play. Brett Jones will start in his place. Swing tackle Aviante Collins and rookie running back Roc Thomas are also out.

Tackle Riley Reiff, who was limited in practice this week, was a full participant on Friday. Receiver Stacy Coley practiced in full all week after missing preseason time with a groin injury.