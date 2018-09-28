Zimmer on defense’s struggles: ‘I’ve been concerned all year long’

The Minnesota Vikings’ defense has never looked like it did on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams as long as Mike Zimmer has been the club’s head coach.

The Rams scored 38 points and quarterback Jared Goff threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Los Angeles even added 100 yards rushing on 20 carries.

“Give the Rams a lot of credit, they did some very good things, we didn’t play well enough defensively especially in the passing game to effect the game,” Zimmer said.

The Vikings only sacked Goff once. He was able to find plenty of room in the pocket to complete big plays, including a 70-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, 56-yarder to Todd Gurley and 47-yard TD to Brandin Cooks.

“At this point I don’t know, we’ve never been, probably anywhere I’ve ever been, have we been this poor in pass coverage,” Zimmer said. “We’re going to have to look at everything we’re doing and get back to doing things correctly.”

The Vikings’ defense made uncharacteristic mistakes, leaving receivers open or mismatched with linebackers.

On Kupp’s touchdown, he sped by linebacker Anthony Barr.

He came out of the backside and ran a wheel route off the backside and we didn’t help [Barr] with the backside,” Zimmer.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes also took a surprising 15-yard penalty when he kicked a flag thrown on him for holding.

“That’s the kind of things we’ve been doing, having penalties on defense and giving up big plays and it reared its ugly head again tonight,” Zimmer said.

”I have been concerned all year long, we have not played well defensively,” the Vikings’ head coach added.

The Vikings’ head coach did not have a defiant message postgame, but did add that he isn’t giving up on the team figuring out its issues.

“I still have faith in this football team and we can come back and get back to where we need to, we’ve only got two losses,” Zimmer said.