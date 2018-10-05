CB Trae Waynes out, RB Dalvin Cook questionable for Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings will be without starting cornerback Trae Waynes when they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

Waynes left last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion. He did not practice this week. Running back Dalvin Cook, who was on a “pitch count” last week, is questionable as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

The Vikings will be short on the defensive line as Tashawn Bower is out with an ankle issue. Everson Griffen remains out as well.

Punt returner Marcus Sherels is also out.

For Philly, they will be missing running back Darren Sproles and former first-round pick Derek Barnett. Running back Corey Clement and DT Haloti Ngata are questionable.