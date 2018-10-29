Cousins offers no explanation for key interception, Diggs takes blame

Minneapolis, MN – The Minnesota Vikings’ chances at beating the New Orleans Saints went to nearly zero when a floating pass from Kirk Cousins landed in the arms of cornerback PJ Williams, who promptly took it back for a game-changing touchdown.

Following the game, Cousins was not interested in digging into the details of the play.

“We will go back and talk about it internally,” Cousins said. “It was an unfortunate play. This is how the game is played. YOu can do a lot of good things, but we define critical errors as turnovers, fumbles, interceptions and occasionally a sack. Critical errors really end up determining the outcomes of games.”

When asked for more detail, Cousins shot down questions, saying “you guys would know better than me.”

The Vikings were driving midway through the third quarter down by seven points when Cousins was pressured by the Saints’ pass rush and threw a pass in the direction of receiver Stefon Diggs, who stopped on his route.

On the interception, Diggs said:

“(Cousins) was under duress and I was trying to give him a relief throw just because the pocket was collapsing and I was trying to show him my hands and he just did what he’s coached to do, threw it to the spot. Miscommunication, and I take full responsibility. He did everything right. It was all me.”

The Vikings have committed at least one turnover in every game this year, four of which have come on Cousins interceptions. He also has seven fumbles.

Cousins had a fumble overturned following a replay that showed his knee was down. Receiver Adam Thielen’s second quarter red zone fumble, however, set up a Saints touchdown.

Asked what he said to Thielen after the miscue, Cousins said: “You’re the best player on our football team, it happens. Let’s have the best second half you’ve ever had. That is the mindset you have to have anytime stuff happens.”

Overall the connection between Cousins and his two top receivers was hitting on all cylinders against the Saints. The Vikings’ franchise quarterback went 17-for-18 for 222 yards and two touchdowns when targeting Thielen or Diggs.