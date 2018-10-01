Dalvin Cook ‘not there yet’ with hamstring health

Here’s a thing we would not have expected through the first four weeks of the season: The Minnesota Vikings rank 32nd in rushing yards and 30th in yards per carry.

The explanation for the Vikings’ struggles on the ground is two fold. They have been trailing for the majority of the last three weeks, forcing the passing game to take over and Dalvin Cook has been either out or hampered by a hamstring injury.

The Vikings have only outscored their opponents in three of the last 13 quarters, that being the fourth quarter in Green Bay in which they put together a furious comeback to tie the Packers.

“Games just got out of hand where we’ve got to throw the ball,” Cook said Monday. “You aren’t going to be able to run the ball if you try to play catch-up. That’s just how the game works out.”

Cook was on a “pitch count” against the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday, playing just 18 total snaps.

“This thing is still healing up,” Cook said. “I want to 100 percent as bad as everybody else wants me to be 100 percent, but I’m just not there yet. It’s just got to keep chipping away at it. I’m going to be ready when the time comes, when I need to be.”

“I can’t give you a percentage right now because every day you start different,” Cook added. “Right now, at this point, I’m getting to where I need to be at.”

Getting the run game on track will not be an easy task this week against the Philadelphia Eagles, who rank third in the NFL in yards per carry allowed.

“There’s definitely yardage you can get,” Cook said. “The ones that are there to get, we get them. We’ve just got to get the extra ones. That’s it.”