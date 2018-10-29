Everson Griffen: ‘It felt amazing to be back out there’

Minneapolis, MN. – Minnesota Vikings star pass rusher Everson Griffen hasn’t taken the field at US Bank Stadium since Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Following his absence while dealing with a mental health issue, Griffen returned to the team this week and played the majority of Sunday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m here to play good ball,” Griffen said after the 30-20 loss. “It felt good to be back on the field and to be back at US Bank Stadium and to be back with the best fans in the world. It’s a disappointing loss, but we have to get back to the drawing board. But it felt amazing to be back out there.”

The first assignment for the returning defensive end was not easy. He matched up for most of the night against star left tackle Terron Armstead. Griffen finished with just one tackle and he took an offsides penalty.

“It does feel good, to see that people care,” Griffen said. “I really appreciate that, there’s a lot of love out there for me. My whole goal is to get back to my old form. Knock the rust off and get back to my grind.”

Head coach Mike Zimmer would not give an evaluation of Griffen’s play following the game, but said that he did intentionally limit his snaps. Griffen split snaps with Stephen Weatherly, who has admirably filled Griffen’s shoes since he took time away from the team starting in Week 3.

”Definitely an emotional plug for everyone out there,” Weatherly said of Griffen’s return. “He was able to get out there and mix it up and make some great plays. I think he had a couple of tackles and a handful of pressures. It will take him awhile to get back into the groove of things, but we are excited to have him back.”