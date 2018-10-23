Everson Griffen to resume team activities with Vikings Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings star pass rusher Everson Griffen will return to activities with the team on Wednesday, the team announced.

Everson Griffen will resume team activities tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/t7VuOLDAWL — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 23, 2018

Griffen has been away from the team since Week 3 while he deals with a mental health situation. The team released the following statements from GM Rick Spielman and Griffen.

We have been in communication with Everson’s medical professionals throughout this process and have relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson. We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches, and staff – people who care deeply about his well-being. Our focus will continue to be on providing an on-going support system for Everson and his family.

– Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman

Being around my teammates and coaches is something I have missed for several weeks. While this is an exciting and positive move forward for me, it is only the next step in a longer process. I look forward to once again putting in the work with the guys and contributing to this team in any way I can. My larger focus remains on addressing my personal health, and I’m hopeful the time will come when I feel comfortable sharing my story and using my platform to bring awareness to these issues. I continue to be extremely grateful for the constant support from my family, my teammates, the Vikings organization and our tremendous fans.

– Everson Griffen