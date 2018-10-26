Everson Griffen to return vs. Saints, but Vikings defense is dinged up

Heading into the week, it was unclear whether Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Everson Griffen would be active against the New Orleans Saints as he returns from a stint away from the team while he was dealing with a mental health issue. After three days of practice, it appears he will be back in the lineup. Griffen is not listed on the injury report, meaning he will be active on Sunday.

As for the rest of the defense, there are injuries are abound. Linebacker Anthony Barr, who suffered a hamstring injury against the New York Jets, will not play against the Saints.

Safety Andrew Sendejo will miss his third straight game. George Iloka will play again in his place.

Shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes and nose tackle Linval Joseph are both questionable. Rhodes suffered an ankle injury at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. Joseph missed the game against the Jets.

On the offensive side, guard Tom Compton will be missing on Sunday. Danny Isidora, a second-year guard, will start in his place. Left tackle Riley Reiff is listed as doubtful, meaning it’s more likely than not that Brian O’Neill will again start at right tackle and Rashod Hill on the left side.

Dalvin Cook is out again with a hamstring injury.