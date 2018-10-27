The lasting impact of Teddy Bridgewater on the Minnesota Vikings

If you walk through the locker room entrance that players used coming off the practice field at Winter Park and look directly to your right, you will see the the Korey Stringer tribute locker and the space where Adrian Peterson had the presidential suite — which was just two lockers to himself. In 2017, with Peterson gone, the Minnesota Vikings moved Teddy Bridgewater’s locker over to that space, putting him next to rookie Dalvin Cook, an intentional move, and alongside team leaders Terence Newman, Eric Kendricks and Case Keenum. They called it “The Neighborhood.”

There were rules in The Neighborhood. Every member must pay a residence fee, $1 per day, placed in a plastic jar that looked like it once was home to cheeseballs. There were fines for sulking and farting — and as this reporter found out first hand, loitering was also a finable offense. Landlord Bridgewater oversaw the operation — and said he was donating Neighborhood funds to charity.

“Teddy started the whole thing,” Neighborhood Member Anthony Harris said Friday. “It was for fun and jokes but at the same time, he got everyone involved. It could be somebody on the total other side of the locker room and they would come over and he’d say, ‘alright you have to give us a dollar for coming over here.’ It was fun stuff for us to laugh at, help the day go by, but it also allows you to get to know people.”

It’s going to be weird as hell for remaining Neighborhood Members, those who paid the visitor’s fee and all of his other former teammates to look across the field on Sunday night and see Bridgewater wearing the jersey of the team they defeated in the Minneapolis Miracle playoff game last season. At the same time, on the minds of many Vikings players will be the reverberations of the way Bridgewater not only helped drive their 13-3 season without starting a single game, but also the way he impacted their lives and careers in the process.

His rehab was a major part of that.

On August 31, 2016, the entire trajectory of the Vikings’ franchise was changed when Bridgewater’s knee gave way to one of the most severe, gruesome injuries that has ever happened to an NFL player — so bad that in the ambulance, trainer Eric Sugarman told Teddy that he could lose his leg. At the time, the odds were very low that he would ever return to the field, much less be the up-and-coming franchise quarterback he once was.

He remained around the team in ’16 and throughout the entire offseason in ’17. Outsiders only saw glimpses on Instagram of his progress. Bridgewater occasionally would send out a clip of him throwing the ball or working with one of those rope ladders you lay on the ground. But his teammates saw the whole thing up close, from the crutches to his return to practice during OTAs to being officially activated to standing on the Washington sideline wiping away tears to taking the field for the first time at the end of a blowout against Cincinnati.

“Being a teammate of Teddy’s when he went through what he went through and seeing the way the handled the adversity that he went through, I think he impacted our team more in the two years that he was battling that catestrophic knee injury than he did as the actual starting quarterback just because of the mindset and mentality that he took every single day attacking his rehab,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said this week.

At any given time in an NFL locker room, you will see guys rehabbing injuries. Heck, at the same time Teddy was returning, Dalvin Cook was on crutches and Nick Easton was using one of those scooter things to motor around because of an ankle injury. This one was different though. It was potentially career ending — and it happened to a player whose future was as bright as any young quarterback in the NFL.

“I think it was just the significance of the knee injury, the prognosis initially of how much of an uphill battle he had to get back to where he was before the injury,” Rudolph said. “A lot of guys attack ACL rehabs and do an unbelievable job but Teddy had a whole lot going on outside of that. For him just to come every single day with a mindset to get better without really any light at the end of the tunnel was pretty special to watch.”

Having Bridgewater along for the ride as an inspirational story was enough to add positive vibes to a team with Super Bowl aspirations. But once he was activated and started practicing, the potential existed for an awkward situation. Keenum was in the midst of a remarkable season playing in place of starter Sam Bradford, yet there were hints that head coach Mike Zimmer might be concerned enough about Keenum’s gunslinging to give the keys back to Bridgewater.

It’s hard to say how close that ever came to happening — though Zimmer’s rant about Keenum’s interceptions after the Vikings’ win in D.C. made it seem like the rope wasn’t going to be long.

If Bridgewater was like the rest of us, he might have been waiting and hoping for the next Keenum crazy throw to land in the hands of the opposition — maybe hope for something just bad enough to cost Keenum the starting job without costing the team a playoff position. But that wasn’t Bridgewater’s approach. In fact, against Washington, Bridgewater pointed out something in the defense’s coverage that Keenum ultimately used to throw a long touchdown pass.

“Case talked all the time when Teddy wasn’t around that it was really good and special to have a guy like Teddy in his mind in the locker room, a guy that was always helping him point out things,” Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter said on Friday. “Teddy has a great mind for the game. I know he wanted to play, but just having him around, Case talks about last year how much he appreciated it. Teddy was a huge part of his success last year.”

When Bridgewater finally did step back on the field against Cincinnati, Keenum led a “Teddy, Teddy” cheer with 60,000 or so chanting along.

“I might have been one of the guys trying to start the ‘Teddy’ chant there,” Keenum said after the game. “I couldn’t be more excited for him.”

Bridgewater and Sloter quickly became friends. The other two quarterbacks in the room were married, so Bridgewater and Sloter spent their free time going head-to-head playing video games.

“He’s very good at Madden,” Sloter said. “That’s what we play most of the time. He’s a guy that misses NCAA Football, like a lot of us. That was more his game than Madden but he’s very good at Madden.”

The Vikings signed Sloter as a developmental quarterback after he put on a show in the preseason for the Denver Broncos. It didn’t take long for Bridgewater to have an influence on the former Northern Colorado QB.