Report: Dalvin Cook to miss Sunday’s game vs. Saints

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be out again this weekend with a lingering hamstring issue.

Cook played a handful of snaps in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams but has otherwise been out since Week 2.

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is expected to sit out again Sunday against the #Saints because of his hamstring injury, I'm told. Mike Zimmer wouldn't rule out Cook this morning, but the plan is to back off and try to get him right. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 24, 2018

The Vikings have made up for his absence with strong play by Latavius Murray, who averages 4.8 yards per carry.

“Latavius has done a nice job running the football the last couple of weeks,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Really, when you look to the end of the Eagles game as well when we had to run the ball to try and churn the clock. I thought he did a great job of that then too. I think our two young running backs, Mike and Roc, have done a really good job running the football as well, and having some explosive runs mixed in there.”

Coming into this season, Cook was expected to be a centerpiece of the Vikings’ offense. In the first two weeks he was a significant part of the passing game.

“Unfortunately, injuries are a part of this game,” Cousins said. “As we talked about in training camp, you can look at the roster and try to project things, but injuries can change what you’re actually working with very quickly. That certainly happened with not having Dalvin in there, but hopefully we can get him back and get him back to his old self.”