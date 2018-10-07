Report: Everson Griffen won’t be back with Vikings ‘any time soon’

It appears the Minnesota Vikings will be without Everson Griffen for the foreseeable future.

Citing a source, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Griffen is not expected to return to the team “any time soon.”

Griffen released a statement prior to last week’s matchup against the Rams that did not include a timeline. He has been away from the team while he deals with mental health issues.

Schefter reports another source told ESPN that Griffen “could be back next week or could never play again, you just don’t know when it comes to mental health.”

The Vikings have used Stephen Weatherly as their starting defensive end in his place.