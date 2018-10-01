Report: With Griffen out indefinitely, Vikings work out pass rushers

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for help on the defensive line with Everson Griffen away from the team.

According to NFL Nerwork’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings worked out veteran pass rushers Lamarr Houston and Robert Ayers.

Minnesota is also expected to sign Jonathan Wynn, who was with the team during training camp.

Houston, 31, had 5.0 sacks for the Chicago Bears last season. Ayers only managed 2.0 sacks in 2017 but had 15.5 in the previous two seasons.