LISTEN NOW

vikings

Previous Story The what-ifs and butterfly effects of the Minneapolis Miracle Next Story Position-by-position: How do the Vikings match up with the Saints?

Report: Rhodes (questionable) expected to play vs. Saints

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler October 28, 2018 9:05 am

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is expected to play against New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

Rhodes is questionable with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets when he got tangled up with receiver Robby Anderson.

Whether Rhodes still acts as a shadow corner against top Saints receiver Michael Thomas is yet to be seen. The Vikings defense is already short handed with linebacker Anthony Barr out.

Topics:
Vikings vikings



vikings

Previous Story The what-ifs and butterfly effects of the Minneapolis Miracle Next Story Position-by-position: How do the Vikings match up with the Saints?