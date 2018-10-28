Report: Rhodes (questionable) expected to play vs. Saints

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is expected to play against New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football.

#Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes (ankle), listed as questionable, is expected to play today vs. #Saints, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2018

Rhodes is questionable with an ankle injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets when he got tangled up with receiver Robby Anderson.

Whether Rhodes still acts as a shadow corner against top Saints receiver Michael Thomas is yet to be seen. The Vikings defense is already short handed with linebacker Anthony Barr out.