Rookie Mike Hughes out for the year with torn ACL

Rookie cornerback Mike Hughes will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a torn ACL, head coach Mike Zimmer said on Monday.

Hughes, the Vikings’ first-round pick last spring, was injured on Josh Rosen’s 3-yard pass to Ricky Seals-Jones.

“He’s a dynamic player, especially for a rookie, I think he’s gonna be special…he’s going to be good in this league for a long time,” safety George Iloka said of Hughes. “What it does to our secondary, time will tell.“

Hughes played the outside corner last week against Philadelphia with Trae Waynes sidelined because of a concussion. Waynes returned against the Cardinals and Hughes was among the defensive backs the Vikings used in the nickel package.

“He’s a good guy, good person,” Iloka said. “Comes to work every day, takes the coaching from coaches, listens to vets when they have input. He does everything you ask of him. Good guy, good locker room guy, so you definitely feel for him.“

Zimmer said he has been impressed with what he saw from the team’s 2018 first-round pick.

“He was learning and continuing to learn and he has a lot of great attributes like toughness and his skill set is really good, but he’s going to come back and he’s going to be great,” Zimmer said.