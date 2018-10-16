Vikings bring back DT Parry, add James to practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they have signed defensive tackle David Parry, who played the first two games of the season with the Vikings prior to being released. The roster spot was created by defensive back Mike Hughes being placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings also signed Craig James, who had a strong preseason and camp with Minnesota, and released former Gopher Jalen Myrick.

Since Parry’s release, the Vikings had been playing without a true backup nose tackle to spell Linval Joseph. The move suggests that Jalyn Holmes may remain at defensive end going forward. Holmes was a defensive tackle in training camp and preseason but was forced to the edge because of an injury to Tashawn Bower and the absence of Everson Griffen.

The move could indicate the team will go forward with their current crop of corners rather than replacing Hughes by signing a veteran free agent.