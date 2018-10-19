Vikings RB Dalvin Cook out vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings will again be without Dalvin Cook.

For the second straight week, the Vikings’ starting running back will not be in the lineup as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Cook missed Week 3, played only a handful of snaps in Week 4 and then sat the last two weeks against Philadelphia and Arizona.

Latavius Murray will start again after setting a career high against the Cardinals.

“He’s a guy that needs carries, and the physicality of things,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “I’ve said it a million times, I like Latavius and the way he approaches the game. Typically he’s not a one carry every quarter guy, he’s a guy that needs to get the football some.”

Starting left tackle Riley Reiff will be out again with a foot injury. Brian O’Neill will start at right tackle and Rashod Hill plays left tackle.

Safety Andrew Sendejo will miss the game with a groin injury. George Iloka played 43 snaps last week in his place.

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph is questionable with ankle, shoulder and knee injuries.

On the Jets’ side, they will be without receiver Quincy Enunwa and defensive backs Marcus Maye and Buster Skrine.

Receiver Terrelle Pryor, defensive back Trumaine Johnson and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis are listed as doubtful.