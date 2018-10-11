Vikings top receivers face toughest challenge thus far in Peterson

The Minnesota Vikings have gone up against some solid cornerbacks over the first five weeks a la Richard Sherman and Marcus Peters, but they have not faced a challenge for Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs quite like Patrick Peterson.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has allowed just 11 receptions in 21 targets against and a 43.6 rating when opponents throw in his direction.

“He’s a phenomenal football player,” receiver Adam Thielen said. “I’ve actually played quite a bit of golf with him, he’s just a great person and he’s got a lot of talent. Coach was talking about earlier, he’s got some of the best hips that we’ve faced. He moves well, he reacts well, he’s smart, he’s instinctive.”

Last time Peterson was in Minnesota, he shadowed Stefon Diggs. The Vikings’ star reciever caught six passes in a 30-24 win but only gained 37 yards.

“Good size, good speed, definitely going in and out of his breaks, you find DBs with tight hips but he has good hips,” Diggs said.

”He’s definitely the same player,” Diggs added. “Their defense is a little bit different now. They have a lot of different moving parts and a lot of different guys. They aren’t the same defense [as in 2016].”

This time around Peterson could shadow Thielen, who is the Vikings’ top statistical receiver — though both Thielen and Diggs have remarkable numbers when targeted.

“It will be a good challenge,” Thielen said. “You want to go against the best. In this league there’s a lot of guys who can play but he’s at the top of the game.”

Overall the Cardinals rank 14th in both yards and passer rating allowed.