Vikings will be without starters Reiff, Sendejo vs. Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings are heavy favorites to win on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at US Bank Stadium, but they will be going to battle without two key starters, left tackle Riley Reiff and safety Andrew Sendejo.

Reiff has been battling a foot injury that forced him to miss time last week in Philadelphia, pushing Rashod Hill to left tackle and rookie Brian O’Neill into a starting role. Sendejo has a groin injury, which could mean either veteran George Iloka or 2016 seventh-round pick Jayron Kearse will start in his place.

Tashawn Bower is also missing (ankle). Rookie Jalyn Holmes, who was moved from defensive end to defensive tackle in training camp, will go back to his college roots as a rotational D-end against Arizona.

Dalvin Cook fully participated in practice on Thursday and Friday, but is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. He did not play against Philadelphia and was on a “pitch count” against Los Angeles while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Cornerback Trae Waynes is set to return after missing last week’s game with a concussion. There is still no timetable on when Everson Griffen could return.