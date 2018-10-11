Zimmer: Report on Griffen’s status ‘false’

Prior to the Minnesota Vikings’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via a source that pass rusher Everson Griffen would not be back with the team “any time soon.”

“I saw the report and I think it was false, let’s just say that,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday.

Schefter’s report, however, did cite another source saying that the timetable is unclear and Griffen could return at some point. Zimmer did not provide any further update on when Griffen could come back. He has been away from the team dealing with mental health issues since Week 3.