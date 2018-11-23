Anthony Barr set to return vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings will get starting linebacker Anthony Barr back in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers when the two NFC North teams face off at US Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Barr missed the last three games with a hamstring injury suffered in a win over the New York Jets. He practiced in full all three days this week.

“Eric Wilson did a nice job when he was in there,” head coach Mike Zimmer said. “There are just more things we can do with Anthony that allow us to be a little bit more versatile I guess is the best way to say it.”

Safety Andrew Sendejo is still out with a groin injury. Anthony Harris starts in his place. Harris grabbed two interceptions against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.

Three role players will be missing for the Vikings: Linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion), receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring) and tight end David Morgan (knee).

Starting guard Tom Compton was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He played half of last Sunday’s contest while trying to battle through a knee injury and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Receiver Adam Thielen was limited earlier this week, but practiced fully on Friday.

On Green Bay’s side, they could get back a key piece. Tight end Jimmy Graham is listed as questionable. He suffered a broken thumb and was limited in practice this week.

Defensive tackle Mike Daniels, who has given the Vikings fits in the past, will not play. He’s out with a foot ailment. Linebacker Nick Perry is also out.

Among other key players for Green Bay who are dinged up, Randall Cobb is questionable as are cornerbacks Kevin King and Bashaud Breeland and safety Kentrell Brice.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in much better shape with his knee injury than when the Vikings first faced him in Week 2.

“He is much more mobile than he was,” Zimmer said. “Way more mobile. It’s not even close.”