Anthony Barr out vs. Lions, five starters questionable

The Minnesota Vikings will be without linebacker Anthony Barr for the second straight week as he battles a hamstring injury.

That means the combination of Eric Wilson and Ben Gedeon will be responsible for handling the Detroit Lions’ running and quick-passing game.

Guard Tom Compton and running back Roc Thomas have also been ruled out. Danny Isidora will likely start again on the left side.

Dalvin Cook, Stefon Diggs, Riley Reiff, Andrew Sendejo and Xavier Rhodes are all listed as questionable.

The Star Tribune reported that Cook is likely to play on a limited snap count. Diggs practiced Friday after missing the fist two practices of the week.

Reiff could return from a foot injury which has kept him out since the Vikings’ win over the Eagles in Week 5. The team will have to decide whether to start Brian O’Neill or Rashod Hill at right tackle if Reiff returns.

Rhodes missed last week with a foot injury. Holton Hill started in his place.