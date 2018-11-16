Barr questionable, Vikings will mostly be at full strength vs. Bears

EAGAN, Minn. – With two weeks to heal, the Minnesota Vikings could be the closest they have been to a full squad since Week 2.

Throughout the year, they have dealt with a number of absences, from Everson Griffen to Dalvin Cook to Anthony Barr and most recently Stefon Diggs, who missed the team’s last game against the Detroit Lions with a rib injury.

Heading into Chicago for Sunday Night Football, the Vikings are only guaranteed to be missing two players in tight end David Morgan and safety Andrew Sendejo. Otherwise there is a chance they will be close to 100 percent.

Linebacker Anthony Barr sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable. Guard Tom Compton is also questionable.

Cook, who was on a “pitch count” against the Lions is a “full-go” according to offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. He fully participated in practice all week.

There are still nicks and cuts. Adam Thielen, Mike Remmers and Xavier Rhodes all appeared on this week’s injury report. Remmers is listed as questionable while Thielen and Rhodes are expected to play despite being limited in practice.