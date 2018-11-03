Cardinals releasing Bradford will cost Vikings a draft pick

When the Arizona Cardinals signed quarterback Sam Bradford last offseason, that put Minnesota Vikings in line to receive a compensatory pick. But with the release of Bradford on Saturday, the Vikings will not get their hands on an extra third-round according to Mike Sando of ESPN.

With the @azcardinals releasing Sam Bradford, the @vikings lose a projected 2019 third-round comp pick, and AZ gains a projected sixth. — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) November 3, 2018

Bradford went 0-3 as the Cardinals’ starter with two touchdowns, four interceptions and a 62.5 quarterback rating.

Injuries took the majority of his 2017 season, which opened the door for Case Keenum to lead the Vikings to the postseason. Bradford’s numbers were outstanding in 17 games with the Vikings. He managed 4,259 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions for Minnesota.