Everson Griffen aims to get back to form against Lions

Everson Griffen returned to the Minnesota Vikings lineup last Sunday after a five-week absence. He did not have a typical 60 or 70-snap workload, playing just 37 plays in his comeback game.

The Vikings’ Pro Bowler made just one tackle and did not pressure quarterback Drew Brees. Now as the Vikings get set to play the Detroit Lions, Griffen is looking to get back to his standard of play.

“I felt good,” Griffen said. “Being a pass rusher it’s one of the hardest things to do in the National Football League, in any sport, it’s all about timing, hand-eye coordination…moving your feet and getting back to the quarterback. You gotta beat your guy, you gotta read the blocker while you’re going full speed, so there’s more to it than just getting lined up and rushing the passer.”

“My number one goal is to just keep going out there and knocking the rust off more and more each day, but I’m feeling good,” Griffen added.

Griffen also jumped offsides against the Saints, but said that he wasn’t concerned with timing the snap count as much as getting the feel back for the intricate details of the position.

“I expect more out of myself each and every game and each and every week, so I need to get back to my form,” Griffen said.

As far as his snap count against the Lions, who he dominated last year to the tune of three sacks and nine tackles, Griffen was unclear about his expected work.

“Whatever the coaches have in store for me, I don’t know that, I don’t know what’s going on, so whatever the coaches have in store for me, that’s the plan,” Griffen said.

If Griffen does not play his typical snap number, Stephen Weatherly will continue to work into the mix.