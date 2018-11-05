Former Viking Sharrif Floyd will sue doctor over career-ending surgery

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick Shariff Floyd has not seen the field in the NFL since Week 1 of the 2016 season, when he suffered a knee injury that ultimately ended his career.

Now he is set to sue Dr. James Andrews and others for $180 million alleging that he can no longer play football because of a botched surgery performed at the Andrews Institute, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Ex-Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd is done playing football. Tomorrow, in a Florida court, he'll file a $180 million lawsuit against Dr. James Andrews and others, alleging it's the result of a surgery gone wrong performed at the Andrews Institute. https://t.co/5dwV0Nrp2A — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 6, 2018

Breer reports that Floyd was supposed to miss 3-4 weeks after minor surgery, but instead suffered nerve and muscle damage in his right leg. The suit claims negligently administered a pain blocker that led to the muscle and nerve damage.

The Vikings placed Floyd on the non-football injury list. He filed a grievance to collect his full $6.7 million salary from the final year of his rookie deal. Breer reports Floyd and the team have engaged in settlement talks.

The $180 million is based on what Floyd could have made over an entire career. The league’s top three-technique defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has a deal worth $102 million with around $36 million guaranteed.