The Minnesota Vikings will be without safety Andrew Sendejo for the remainder of the season.

The team announced Tuesday that it has placed Sendejo on injured reserve. He has been battling a groin injury. He last played against the Eagles on October 7.

Anthony Harris will continue to start across from Harrison Smith.

Cornerback Craig James has been bumped up from the practice squad. He was a standout during training camp.

The Vikings have also signed former DB Jalen Myrick to the practice squad.