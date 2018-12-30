Cousins says he enjoyed working with interim OC Stefanski

MINNEAPOLIS — In Weeks 15 and 16, the Minnesota Vikings’ offense was as explosive as it had been all year following the firing of offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. His replacement Kevin Stefanski appeared to find ways to maximize the skills of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On Sunday in a win-and-in situation, the Vikings’ offense was stifled by the Chicago Bears’ top-ranked defense, producing just 10 points and 164 yards.

As the Vikings now head into the offseason with an open offensive coordinator position, Stefanski is certain to get consideration from head coach Mike Zimmer, who elected to keep Stefanski on the staff despite interest from other teams in interviewing him following the 2017 season.

Cousins gave his endorsement of Stefanski during his final press conference.

“I enjoyed working with Kevin,” Cousins said. “He’s a great person, a great football mind. He’s been here a long time, but he’s going to have options, too. So hopefully he wants to work with me. It goes both ways. But he’s been a joy to work with.”

Stefanski’s contract with the Vikings is up and he can seek other potential offensive coordinator jobs. He previously was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach but also coached multiple position groups during his 13 years on staff.