Ex-ref: Seattle’s Wagner should have been flagged on blocked field goal

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 10, 2018 10:24 pm

It wasn’t looking great, but the Minnesota Vikings were still in the game when a key call by the referees turned the tide heavily in favor of the Seattle Seahawks.

A blocked field goal by linebacker Bobby Wagner was originally flagged for Wagner using his hands to jump over the Vikings’ offensive line, but the penalty was rescinded and Seattle was awarded the ball.

Former NFL referee Gene Steratore tweeted that the play never should have been allowed to stand and the Seahawks should have been flagged.

With just under six minutes remaining in the game, the Seahawks then charged down the field for a touchdown and two point conversion to essentially put the game away at 14-0.

