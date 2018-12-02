The latest playoff picture for Vikings’ after loss in New England

Sunday’s defeat at that hands of the New England Patriots took a chunk out of the Minnesota Vikings’ odds to make the postseason and put pressure on the team to come away from next Monday night’s matchup in Seattle with a victory.

According to the analytics website FiveThirtyEight the Vikings had a 67 percent chance to reach the playoffs prior to the loss in New England. Even with losses by the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, the Vikings’ odds dropped by 10 percent.

A win by Washington tomorrow night sinks the Vikings’ odds to 50 percent.

Losing in Seattle next week would be a major hit to Minnesota’s postseason chances, dropping them to 40 percent and as low as 29 percent if things go against them in the form of Carolina and Washington wins.

Head coach Mike Zimmer was not down on his team after the 24-10 loss to the Pats.

”This one game won’t define us,” he said.