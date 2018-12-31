Report: Bucs request HC interview with Vikings DC George Edwards

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards will get another crack at a head coaching position after interviewing last offseason with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Bucs have requested an interview with #Vikings DC George Edwards for their head coaching job, per sources. Trusted assistant of Mike Zimmer, has a big role in game planning. Interviewed with #Bears last year and impressed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2019

Edwards has been Mike Zimmer’s defensive coordinator during the entire tenure for the Vikings’ head coach. Over the last three seasons, the Vikings have finished third, first and fourth in yards allowed on defense and have been in the top 10 in points allowed for four straight seasons.

Zimmer has talked about the possibility of handing over defensive play calling duties to Edwards on multiple occasions over the last two years. He did call one game when Zimmer could not coach due to eye surgery.

Prior to joining the Vikings, Edwards was a defensive coordinator in Washington in 2003 and with the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and 2011 under head coach Chan Gailey.

Edwards has worked in the NFL since 1998, starting his career as a linebackers coach with the Dallas Cowboys.