Report: Diggs expected to play, Rhodes a gametime decision vs.Pats

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is expected to play against the New England Patriots despite missing two days of practice this week with a knee injury.

Vikings’ WR Stefon Diggs, listed as questionable for Sunday to a knee injury, is expected to play against the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2018

Diggs sat out Wednesday and Thursday’s practice and was limited on Friday. He is officially listed as questionable.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is a gametime decision, according to Schefter. A decision will be made after he takes part in warm-ups on Sunday afternoon before the Vikings play the Pats.

Vikings’ CB Xavier Rhodes, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is working out pregame to determine whether he can play vs. Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2018

Rhodes left late in the Vikings’ win over the Packers with a hamstring injury. He missed one game earlier this year against the Saints with an ankle issue.

Nickel corner Mackensie Alexander is also questionable. If Rhodes can’t play, rookie Holton Hill will take his place against the Patriots’ Tom Brady-led defense.