Report: Vikings will not make changes at head coach, GM

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will not be making changes at either head coach or general manager this offseason.

#Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf sat in on the final team meeting today, as they do every season, and both reiterated their belief in coach Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman, sources tell me and @RapSheet. "There won't be changes here," one source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2018

Head coach Mike Zimmer has gone 47-32-1 during his tenure, but has only missed the playoffs in three of the last five seasons. He has one playoff win, which came last season when they appeared in the NFC Championship and lost to the Eagles.

Spielman has been GM of the Vikings since 2012 an has been with the organization since 2006.