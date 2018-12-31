LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings will not make changes at head coach, GM

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler December 31, 2018 11:05 am

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that the Minnesota Vikings will not be making changes at either head coach or general manager this offseason.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has gone 47-32-1 during his tenure, but has only missed the playoffs in three of the last five seasons. He has one playoff win, which came last season when they appeared in the NFC Championship and lost to the Eagles.

Spielman has been GM of the Vikings since 2012 an has been with the organization since 2006.

