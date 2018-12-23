Laquon Treadwell a ‘healthy scratch’ vs. Lions

With Chad Beebe fully recovered from a hamstring injury, the Minnesota Vikings will give their undrafted receiver a spot on Sunday’s active roster over 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell. He will be inactive against the Lions despite being at full health.

Last week against Miami, he played a season-low 22 snaps and did not catch a pass. The Vikings elected to use more personnel packages featuring their No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends David Morgan and Tyler Conklin for more snaps than Treadwell. Veteran receiver Aldrick Robinson has also taken away a good chunk of his playing time.

With Beebe making an instant impact the last time the Vikings faced the Lions, he gets the nod. He will likely fill a slot role.

During training camp, quarterback Kirk Cousins found some chemistry with Treadwell, giving a flicker of hope he could turn things around after a slow start to his career. However, the former Ole Miss star has just 34 catches for 295 yards this season.