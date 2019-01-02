Report: Hue Jackson reuniting with Mike Zimmer is ‘possible’

When Hue Jackson was struggling as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, he often turned to his close friend Mike Zimmer.

“There’s a group of men that I kind of lean on, and Mike being one of them,” Jackson said prior to the Browns-Minnesota Vikings matchup in London last year. “There is a lot of sometimes 4-in-the-morning calls or midnight calls that we kind of go through things and it keeps me from jumping off the ledge. He’s been spectacular that way of having me truly understand that sometimes there’s patience in any process of where you’re trying to go as long as you can see the light at the end of the tunnel that it’s something that sometimes you have to go through. He’s been there for me and I really appreciate that.”

Now with an open offensive coordinator position, Jason La Confora of CBS Sports reports that the two could reunite.

Say what you will about Hugh Jackson but the man has options. He's a candidate for HC with the Bengals and could stay there as OC. Wiith Kevin Stefanski out of contract w/ Vikings and pursuing HC and OC options, I'm told Jackson reuniting with Mike Zimmer in Minnesota is possible — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 2, 2019

Zimmer and Jackson worked together in Atlanta in 2007 and then again with Cincinnati in 2012 and 2013. Jackson worked as a secondary assistant while Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and then running back’s coach in 2013 and offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015.

Jackson was fired by the Cleveland Browns after winning three games in two-and-a-half seasons. He finished the year as an assistant to Marvin Lewis back in Cincinnati and is considered a candidate to take over their head coaching job.