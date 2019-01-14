LISTEN NOW

Report: Vikings hiring Gary Kubiak in offensive advisory role

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler January 14, 2019 4:42 pm

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a highly-accomplished offensive mind to their staff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Vikings will hire former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak in an offensive advisory role and adding Kubiak’s son Klint as quarterbacks coach.

Kubiak, who has coached in the NFL as an offensive coordinator or head coach since 1995, had reportedly received interested as an offensive coordinator from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

