Report: Vikings special teams coordinator Priefer will not return in 2019

The Minnesota Vikings will have a new special teams coordinator in 2019.

The Star Tribune is reporting that Mike Priefer will not be returning as special teams coordinator. His contract was up after the 2018 season.

From @markcraignfl and me: Mike Priefer will not be returning as the Vikings’ special teams coordinator in 2019. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) January 11, 2019

Priefer had been in charge of special teams with the Vikings since 2011. He acted as head coach for one game in 2016 when Mike Zimmer underwent emergency eye surgery.