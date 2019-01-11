Tension still in the air during Stefanski’s uncomfortable introduction

EAGAN, Minn. — If nobody told you different and you only heard the tone of Friday’s press conference to introduce Kevin Stefanski as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator, you would have guessed it was a Week 13 presser after a loss to a division foe.

During the 11 minute presser, head coach Mike Zimmer sat in the corner with posture that would have offended Matt Patricia and on multiple occasions indicated to the team’s public relations staff to wrap it up. The Vikings’ head coach was asked at the end about any further updates on the coaching staff and did not respond except to throw a jab at a local columnist who had suggested Mike Mularkey was in contention for the OC job.

That was just about the tone of the entire press conference.

While Stefanski opened with a nod to the team’s owners and his long tenure in Minnesota as reasons to return as the team’s play caller rather than seek other opportunities, on six occasions he either said he would have to “defer” to Zimmer on a question or answered with some iteration of, “as coach said.”

Stefanski, who took over as interim offensive coordinator when the Vikings fired John DeFilippo after a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14, did not reflect his gregarious predecessor at the podium.

Some examples:

If you were wondering about his thoughts on working with quarterback Kirk Cousins, well…

“I hope to have a good relationship with all of our players on offense,” Stefanski said. “Quite honestly, I know the quarterback position is pretty important in this league. Kirk and I spent a year together just now. I got to know him a little bit more. He got to know me a little bit more. That is something that we can build off of. Just like every player, and I texted a bunch of them these last few days, just like every player, I hope to develop a relationship with them and find out what we can get, how we can get the most out of each player.”

If you were interested in offensive coordinator’s perspective on improving the overall offensive line play, well…

“I would say that we’re real early in that process of identifying and looking at last year and doing a scheme evaluation, so it’s too soon for me to say exactly,” Stefanski said.

If you were interested in which former Vikings personnel reached out to congratulate the new offensive coordinator on his promotion, well…

“I’m so fortunate, again, to have been around some special people here and you know as coaches you get to know some different people around the league and I’ve got nothing but support from around the league and from my past,” Stefanski said. “Again, appreciate those people and once I walk out of here it’s getting back to work.”

If you wanted to know what he thought about the interview process for a head coaching position that he went through with the Cleveland Browns, well…

“Interesting process, but really, really excited to be here and standing here,” Stefanski said. “There’s a ton of work that needs to get done, and like Coach was just saying, we’ve went over some of it already. It’s going to be a process, but we’re going to make sure we don’t skip any steps as we put this thing together.”

If you were wondering what Stefanski learned from his three games as play caller in 2018, well…

“I don’t know [if I would say] anything specifically,” he said. “I’m glad that I got an opportunity to do that. I wish I could have done better, I wish we could have done better, but certainly it was a good experience for me having not called plays before. But we’re really focused more on moving forward now and what’s next for us in terms of pulling this thing apart and getting something going when the players get back here April 15th.”

And if you were thinking about how Zimmer pleaded with his previous OC to run the ball and Stefanski is reportedly into analytics, which largely point to running as less efficient, well…

“I think what Coach Zim talked about was balance and that’s going to be what we want to do moving forward,” Stefanski said. “We just don’t want to be predictable. I can’t tell you that we’re always going to run it or we’re always going to pass it. We’re going to try to be balanced and not be predictable.”

Taken individually, none of the responses would stand out. Taken as a whole, there was a contentiousness that would rarely be felt during the announcement of a new hire — especially for someone who has worked his way up the ladder over years and years with the organization.

Now to Stefanski’s credit, the Vikings’ OC in 2017 Pat Shurmur wouldn’t have succeeded in marketing either and he’s never been a self promoter. But you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to draw conclusions on the overall feeling on Friday.

The Vikings certainly understand the terrain that lies ahead. When a team gets put under the category of “Super Bowl or bust,” whether the expectations were fair or not doesn’t tend to matter when they finish out of the playoffs for the third time in five years. Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman are reportedly in the last years of their respective contracts and this offseason has some treacherous waters to navigate.

Will Adam Thielen need a new contract? Can they retain Anthony Barr? Can they bring back Sheldon Richardson? Will they spend big cap space on the offensive line? Will they draft an offensive linemen after passing on one in the first round last year?

And everyone’s jobs are pinned to Kirk Cousins, who will need the very best out from Stefanski and the front office in order to get over the .500 hump.

Combine all of those things together with expectations that will be every bit as high for 2019 and you have a hearty amount of pressure on everyone. By the time camp comes around next year, you’ll be able to see the heat emanating from Eagan all the way in Eden Prairie.