LISTEN NOW
SportsWire
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Featured
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: What the Twins Wild Card roster could look like
It Happened! (ep 139)
Time to celebrate: Twins clinch playoff berth with a little help from their rivals
Sportswire
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
MN United FC
SportsWire Daily Email
Local Sports Calendar
Sportswire Feeds
Live Events
Stories
Photo Galleries
Audio
Video
Listen
Listen Live
On Demand
Podcast Center
Sportswire Audio
Shows
Full Schedule
Mike & Mike
Mackey & Judd
Garage Logic
SportsTalk
The Ride with Reusse
The Beer Show
Saturday SportsTalk
Sunday SportsTalk
Tee Time
The Great Outdoors
Vikings Vent Line
Station
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
Station Photo Galleries
Affiliate Network
Station History
Careers
Contact Us
Connect
1500 ESPN Mobile App
SportsWire Daily Email
1500 ESPN News & Notes
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Vine
TuneIn
Snap1500
Deals
1500 ESPN Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up for E-Deals
Rewards
Vikings Photo Gallery
Previous Story
PHOTOS: Vikings exact revenge against Bears; too little, too late
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 10-01-2017
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings - Sun, 01 Oct 2017 13:49:23 EDT
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) grabs his knee in pain as he carries the football against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
Topics:
News
Recommended
Latest
Zulgad: Dalvin Cook’s knee injury is just latest adversity to come Vikings’ way
Shortcomings on offense sour terrific defensive performance by Vikings’ defensive line
No surprise: Case Keenum follows up brilliant day with a forgettable performance
Latavius Murray ready to take over for the Vikings with Dalvin Cook out
Wetmore: Updated thoughts on the Wild Card roster for the Twins with Miguel Sano on the mend
No surprise: Case Keenum follows up brilliant day with a forgettable performance
Zulgad: Dalvin Cook’s knee injury is just latest adversity to come Vikings’ way
Shortcomings on offense sour terrific defensive performance by Vikings’ defensive line
Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: This is why the Yankees won’t be a fun matchup in October
Latavius Murray ready to take over for the Vikings with Dalvin Cook out
PHOTO GALLERIES
PHOTOS: Vikings exact revenge against Bears; too little, too late
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 12-18-2016
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 12-11-2016
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 12-01-2016
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 11-24-2016
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 11-20-2016
PHOTOS: Banged-up Vikings lose 4th in a row
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 11-06-2016
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 10-31-2016
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 10-23-2016
PHOTOS: Bradford, defense have Vikings at 5-0 heading into bye week
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 09-25-2016