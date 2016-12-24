LISTEN NOW
ESPN Radio
LIVE ON 1500

Vikings Vent Line

Previous Story Vikings Vent Line: No-shows at home (Week 15, 2016)

Mutiny aboard the Vikings ship (Week 16, 2016)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 December 24, 2016 5:44 pm

In the season that just won’t end we get more twists to the 2016 Vikings season. Phil Mackey sat out this Christmas Eve show, so Doogie and Mike Morris took your calls on the 38-25 loss to the Packers.

There certainly was enough to talk about with TJ Clemmings, and well the rest of the team in general, having an awful day. Then news came out in the middle of the show that the DB’s defied Zimmer. There were plenty of questions prior to that news about what has happened to the defense in the passed couple games. The guys discuss that and Thielen having a career day, while Everson Griffin remained undisciplined.

All that and much more in this weeks edition of the Vikings Ventline!

Vikings Vent Line 1500x1000
Immediately following each Minnesota Vikings game, former NFL long-snapper “The Super Star” Mike Morris and 1500 ESPN’s Phil Mackey dissect the action and take your phone calls. The ultimate Vikings rollercoaster ride!
iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Aaron Rodgers Adam Thielen Defense Green Bay Packers Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Podcast TJ Clemmings Vikings Vikings Vent Line Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Vikings Vent Line

Previous Story Vikings Vent Line: No-shows at home (Week 15, 2016)