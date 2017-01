The Vikings finished the season on a high note, with Sam Bradford and company destroying the Chicago Bears 38-10.

The Super Star Mike Morris and Phil Mackey take your questions and comments via Facebook Live. Topics included the bizarre protest at U.S. Bank Stadium, Sam Bradford’s completion percentage record, which free agents the Vikings should keep, and much more!

Also, a huge THANK YOU to everyone who listened to Vikings Vent Line this season. We had a blast taking your calls!