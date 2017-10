Phil Mackey and The Superstar Mike Morris recap the Vikings 14-7 defeat at the hands of the Lions.

You had plenty to say on Treadwell, Zimmer as coach, Spielman as GM, and injuries. Mackey listed the two rules of being a Vikings fan/Coach/player. Plus, Mackey and Superstar give you their most important things from todays loss.

All that and more right here on Vikings Vent Line!