We got an early morning game which means an earlier jump to Vent Line.

After the Vikings beat the Browns 33-16 in London we discussed Case Keenum and riding him to the playoffs. Sticking with the Quarterback theme many asked the question Teddy or Not? You, the listener, also asked Phil Mackey and Mike ‘The Superstar’ Morris about Latavius Murray, Michael Floyd, and the punter.

All that and more right here on Vikings Vent Line!