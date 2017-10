After the Vikings beat the Bears at Soldier Field for only the 2nd time in a decade, Phil Mackey and The Superstar Mike Morris discuss Sam Bradford’s underwhelming performance, and Case Keenum’s relief effort. Will Bradford ever be healthy enough to play again this year? Should it be Teddy time when he comes off the PUP list? It was another rock solid performance from the Vikings defense. Mackey and Star talk all that and more, and take your calls on Vikings Ventline!